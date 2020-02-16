14 Americans Evacuated From Cruise Ship Test Positive For Coronavirus

41NBC / WMGT-DT Americans evacuated from quarantined cruise ship off Japan https://t.co/xyRZYubOKn https://t.co/qqjf9icnE6 6 seconds ago mike it or not RT @NPR: Fourteen Americans evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan and flown to military bases in the U.S. have tested positive for the coro… 15 seconds ago The NOLA Tabloid BREAKING!!! 14 Americans evacuated on chartered flights home from Japan have Corona Virus infections! The 14 Americ… https://t.co/DAVMyn7LjM 21 seconds ago Ikuko RT @SCMPNews: "This is is. We're about to step into the big wide world." - Some 400 Americans have been evacuated from the quarantined Diam… 1 minute ago WFAE Fourteen U.S. passengers evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan and flown to military bases in California and Texas… https://t.co/wTDXAdgMxZ 1 minute ago Mandahl Coronavirus Updates: Infected Americans Evacuated from Cruise Ship and Flown to U.S. - The New York Times -… https://t.co/msK32bdlag 1 minute ago WWWizzards 14 Americans Evacuated From a Cruise Ship Have Now Tested Positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/QKsJIjc6AZ 3 minutes ago Saira 💋 RT @CBSLA: NEW: 14 Americans who were evacuated from a cruise ship off the Japanese coast and flown back to NorCal and Texas late Sunday ni… 3 minutes ago