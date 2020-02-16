Global  

14 Americans Evacuated From Cruise Ship Test Positive For Coronavirus

Newsy Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
14 Americans Evacuated From Cruise Ship Test Positive For Coronavirus

Americans evacuated from a cruise ship docked in Japan are now back on U.S. soil.

Two charter planes carrying more than 300 U.S. citizens arrived at two military bases in the U.S. overnight. 

The evacuees were some of the thousands who had been quarantined on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship since Feb....
 Authorities have confirmed that 14 Americans who were evacuated from a cruise ship off the coast of Japan and flown back to the United States late Sunday night and early Monday morning have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

