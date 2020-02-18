Global  

Wuhan hospital director dies of coronavirus

Tuesday, 18 February 2020
*Beijing:* A hospital director at the epicentre of China's virus epidemic died Tuesday, state media said, the latest medical worker to fall victim to the coronavirus which has spread across the country.

The COVID-19 virus, which is believed to have originated in Wuhan late last year, has spread to more than 72,000 people and...
Hospital Director's Death Prompts Doctors and Nurses Killed by COVID-19 to Be Designated 'Martyrs'

 Local government authorities recently announced the death of Liu Zhiming, the director of the Wuchang hospital in Wuhan, China. According to a statement from the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission,...

Wuhan hospital director reportedly dies from coronavirus

The director of a hospital in the virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan has reportedly died from the illness.
Coronavirus latest: British family who contracted virus from Hove businessman discharged from hospital

A FAMILY who contracted coronavirus from a Hove man have been discharged from hospital in France.
