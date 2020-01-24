Soros Accuses Facebook Of Helping Trump Re-Election, Demands Resignation Of Zuckerberg And Sandberg
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () Billionaire speculator George Soros has once again called for the de-platforming of Facebook leadership, accusing them of collusion with US President Donald Trump, after CEO Mark Zuckerberg begged for more government regulation.
“It goes without saying that I support government regulation of social media platforms,” Soros...
A book by Wired’s Steven Levy, “Facebook: The Inside Story,” has an interesting anecdote about Mark Zuckerberg. The book says members of Facebook’s communications team blow-dried Zuckerberg’s armpits before big speeches. According to Business Insider, Zuckerberg is known to sweat, once...
Billionaire George Soros thinks Facebook and President Donald Trump are conspiring. According to Business Insider, he said they are working together for Trump to win the 2020 presidential election. Yet..
Billionaire George Soros thinks Facebook and President Donald Trump are conspiring. According to Business Insider, he said they are working together for Trump to win the 2020 presidential election. Yet..
Billionaire investor George Soros ripped Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a letter to the Financial Times, suggesting the tech exec is engaged in a quid pro quo... The Wrap Also reported by •Business Insider •The Next Web •USATODAY.com
Last month George Soros had a New York Times column arguing that Mark Zuckerberg should not be running Facebook. (Does the NYT reserve space on its opinion... Eurasia Review Also reported by •USATODAY.com