Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Soros Accuses Facebook Of Helping Trump Re-Election, Demands Resignation Of Zuckerberg And Sandberg

Soros Accuses Facebook Of Helping Trump Re-Election, Demands Resignation Of Zuckerberg And Sandberg

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Billionaire speculator George Soros has once again called for the de-platforming of Facebook leadership, accusing them of collusion with US President Donald Trump, after CEO Mark Zuckerberg begged for more government regulation.

“It goes without saying that I support government regulation of social media platforms,” Soros...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Business - Published < > Embed
News video: Mark Zuckerberg Reportedly Had His Armpits Blow-Dried By His Communications Team

Mark Zuckerberg Reportedly Had His Armpits Blow-Dried By His Communications Team 00:32

 A book by Wired’s Steven Levy, “Facebook: The Inside Story,” has an interesting anecdote about Mark Zuckerberg. The book says members of Facebook’s communications team blow-dried Zuckerberg’s armpits before big speeches. According to Business Insider, Zuckerberg is known to sweat, once...

Recent related videos from verified sources

George Soros thinks Trump and Facebook are working together [Video]George Soros thinks Trump and Facebook are working together

Billionaire George Soros thinks Facebook and President Donald Trump are conspiring. According to Business Insider, he said they are working together for Trump to win the 2020 presidential election. Yet..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

George Soros Thinks Trump And Facebook Are Working Together [Video]George Soros Thinks Trump And Facebook Are Working Together

Billionaire George Soros thinks Facebook and President Donald Trump are conspiring. According to Business Insider, he said they are working together for Trump to win the 2020 presidential election. Yet..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

George Soros Slams Mark Zuckerberg for ‘Mutual Assistance Arrangement’ With Trump

George Soros Slams Mark Zuckerberg for ‘Mutual Assistance Arrangement’ With TrumpBillionaire investor George Soros ripped Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a letter to the Financial Times, suggesting the tech exec is engaged in a quid pro quo...
The Wrap Also reported by •Business InsiderThe Next WebUSATODAY.com

We Shouldn’t Have To Beg Mark Zuckerberg To Respect Democracy – OpEd

Last month George Soros had a New York Times column arguing that Mark Zuckerberg should not be running Facebook. (Does the NYT reserve space on its opinion...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.