Foreign Objects Discovered In Some Boeing 737 Max Fuel Tanks

Wednesday, 19 February 2020
Foreign Objects Discovered In Some Boeing 737 Max Fuel TanksWatch VideoBoeing is facing more issues with its 737 Max airliner, this time finding foreign objects in some of its fuel tanks.

Leeham News and Analysis first reported the issue Tuesday. It said the objects, known as foreign object debris or FOD, could be anything from tools to rags. They were discovered in some 737 Max...
News video: Foreign Objects Discovered In Some Boeing 737 Max Fuel Tanks

Foreign Objects Discovered In Some Boeing 737 Max Fuel Tanks 01:22

 Foreign objects were found in some 737 Max planes being stored in Washington state and in San Antonio.

