Michael Bloomberg’s Fatal Conceit – OpEd

Thursday, 20 February 2020 () By Rev. Ben Johnson*
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s comments that farmers have little “gray matter” have rightly stirred controversy. However, in the justifiable backlash, people have overlooked another, equally concerning portion of his comments.
Video has resurfaced, as it has a habit of doing...
Michael Bloomberg Qualifies for His First Debate The latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll shows Bloomberg with 19 percent of Democratic support, qualifying him for the next debate. Bloomberg needed to have at least 12 percent support in Nevada in order to participate in the Feb. 19 debate. Bloomberg's...