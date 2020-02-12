Global  

Germany hookah shooting suspect found dead, authorities say, after 2 attacks leave 8 dead, 5 wounded

FOXNews.com Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
A suspect linked to two separate shootings in Hanau, Germany, that left at least eight people dead and five others wounded Wednesday was found dead in his home, along with another corpse, according to a report Thursday morning.
 Eight people have been killed in shootings in and outside two hookah lounges in a southwestern German city – as authorities continue to search for those responsible. Police said that at least five others were wounded in the two attacks in Hanau on Wednesday. A dark vehicle was spotted leaving the...

Germany shooting: Several dead after gunman opens fire in Hanau

At least eight people have been shot dead in Germany in multiple gun attacks, according to local media.
At least eight killed in mass shooting in Germany, police say

BERLIN — At least eight people were killed and five injured in two shooting attacks in a town in western Germany on Wednesday night, police authorities said as...
