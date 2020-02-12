Germany hookah shooting suspect found dead, authorities say, after 2 attacks leave 8 dead, 5 wounded
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () A suspect linked to two separate shootings in Hanau, Germany, that left at least eight people dead and five others wounded Wednesday was found dead in his home, along with another corpse, according to a report Thursday morning.
Eight people have been killed in shootings in and outside two hookah lounges in a southwestern German city – as authorities continue to search for those responsible. Police said that at least five others were wounded in the two attacks in Hanau on Wednesday. A dark vehicle was spotted leaving the...