Germany shisha bar shootings: What we know about victims

Al Jazeera Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Many killed were of migrant background, security sources say, as Turkey claims some victims were of Turkish origin.
Nine dead after shisha bar shootings in Germany [Video]Nine dead after shisha bar shootings in Germany

A gunman suspected of shooting nine people dead at two shisha bars in a southwestern German city has been found dead at his home, police said on Thursday. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:09Published

Germany shootings: Suspect 'found dead' after several killed in shisha bar attacks [Video]Germany shootings: Suspect 'found dead' after several killed in shisha bar attacks

Germany shootings: Suspect 'found dead' after several killed in shisha bar attacks

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:16Published

IrlagainstFash

Ireland against Fascism RT @FFRAFAction: Shootings in Germany: What we know so far about suspected far-right shisha bar attacks https://t.co/WnZkCh1KFJ 15 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Germany shisha bar shootings: What we know about victims: Many killed were of migrant background… https://t.co/YpXb6Khbz9 17 minutes ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Germany shisha bar shootings: What we know about victims https://t.co/DF0x9vXtSe https://t.co/BKnSYKkzai 42 minutes ago

farothaiwe

The Guy With The Thing That Has A Name And Stuff RT @AJENews: Germany shisha bar shootings: What we know about the victims https://t.co/yjW6gFHOlX https://t.co/Uno0VuPEI3 44 minutes ago

metinniki

niki kapetanaki RT @PDimitras: Shootings in Germany: What we know so far about suspected far-right shisha bar attacks https://t.co/mOj1lmlDZ6 via @TheLocal… 47 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Germany shisha bar shootings: What we know about victims https://t.co/eTGMbesCin https://t.co/SfOxZGlrxo 56 minutes ago

PDimitras

Panayote Dimitras Shootings in Germany: What we know so far about suspected far-right shisha bar attacks https://t.co/mOj1lmlDZ6 via @TheLocalGermany 2 hours ago

VDJance

B. Hussein Oboomer Germany shisha bar shootings: What we know about the victims https://t.co/Kqu0yAiLLl 2 hours ago

