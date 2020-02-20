Global  

U.S. accuses Russia of cyberattack in Georgia that disrupted websites, TV stations

Reuters Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
The United States on Thursday blamed Russia for a cyberattack against Georgia in October that Washington said disrupted operations of the Georgian government and privately-run websites and interrupted the broadcast of at least two major television stations.
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Georgian Foreign Ministry says Russia carried out large-scale cyberattack on government websites in October 2019

Georgian Foreign Ministry says Russia carried out large-scale cyberattack on government websites in October 2019 02:18

 Georgian Foreign Ministry Vladimir Konstantinidi said the GRU, or Russian military intelligence, carried out the large-scale cyberattack on government websites in October 2019. Speaking at a news conference in Tbilisi, Konstantinidi said: "The investigation conducted by the Georgian authorities,...

Georgia, backed by U.S. and Britain, blames Russia for 'paralysing' cyberattack

Britain and the United States joined Georgia on Thursday in blaming Russia for a large-scale cyber attack last year that knocked thousands of Georgian websites...
Reuters


