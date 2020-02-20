Global  

Appeals Court Blocks Mississippi's 'Heartbeat' Abortion Ban

Newsy Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Appeals Court Blocks Mississippi's 'Heartbeat' Abortion BanWatch VideoA three-judge panel in the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a preliminary injunction saying Mississippi cannot enforce a law banning abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Thursday's panel sided with District Judge Carlton Reeves, who first blocked the "heartbeat" law last May. 

Jackson Women's...
News video: Appeals Court Blocks Mississippi's 'Heartbeat' Abortion Ban

Appeals Court Blocks Mississippi's 'Heartbeat' Abortion Ban 01:15

 The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with a lower court that first blocked the &quot;heartbeat&quot; law last May.

Recent related news from verified sources

Mississippi's six-week abortion ban struck down

Mississippi was one of a handful of states to pass so-called fetal heartbeat bans in 2019.
CBS News

Mississippi 'heartbeat' abortion law blocked by federal appeals court

A federal appeals court is upholding a block on a Mississippi law that would ban abortion at the detect of a fetal heartbeat, around six weeks into a...
FOXNews.com

