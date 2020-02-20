Ukrainians protest over coronavirus evacuees

Protesters in Ukraine throw rocks at buses carrying evacuees who were returning home from China.



Recent related news from verified sources Ukrainians throw bricks at buses carrying coronavirus evacuees from China Ukraine's effort to quarantine more than 70 people evacuated from China over the new virus outbreak plunged into chaos Thursday as local residents opposing the...

FOXNews.com 9 hours ago



With selfie, Ukrainian health minister joins coronavirus evacuees in quarantine Ukraine's health minister joined evacuees from China in quarantine in a sanatorium on Friday in a show of solidarity after fears over the possible spread of the...

Reuters 9 hours ago



