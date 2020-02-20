Global  

Ukrainians protest over coronavirus evacuees

Al Jazeera Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Protesters in Ukraine throw rocks at buses carrying evacuees who were returning home from China.
 Protesters in Ukraine throw rocks at buses carrying evacuees who were returning home from China.

Ukrainians protest over having COVID-19 coronavirus evacuees in their region [Video]Ukrainians protest over having COVID-19 coronavirus evacuees in their region

Ukrainians protest over having COVID-19 coronavirus evacuees in their region

Next group of coronavirus evacuees head home [Video]Next group of coronavirus evacuees head home

A second group of coronavirus evacuees were released from quarantine at MCAS Miramar on Thursday.

Ukrainians throw bricks at buses carrying coronavirus evacuees from China

Ukraine's effort to quarantine more than 70 people evacuated from China over the new virus outbreak plunged into chaos Thursday as local residents opposing the...
FOXNews.com

With selfie, Ukrainian health minister joins coronavirus evacuees in quarantine

Ukraine's health minister joined evacuees from China in quarantine in a sanatorium on Friday in a show of solidarity after fears over the possible spread of the...
Reuters

