Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell: Couple under investigation over missing children and multiple deaths

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
She was known as a "wonderful, loving, attentive mother", but this week Lori Vallow was arrested over the unknown fate of her missing children, as family members claim she has fallen into the clutches of a doomsday group.On Thursday...
News video: Lori Vallow makes first court appearance

Lori Vallow makes first court appearance 13:04

 Lori Vallow, the 47-year-old woman wanted by authorities in Idaho in connection to the September disappearance of her two children, was arrested in Hawaii on Thursday.

Lori Vallow arraignment following arrest [Video]Lori Vallow arraignment following arrest

Lori Vallow is set to be formerly charged related to the disappearance of her children. She was arrested on Thursday.

Lori Vallow arrested in Hawaii [Video]Lori Vallow arrested in Hawaii

Lori Vallow was arrested in Hawaii Thursday.

Mom of 2 missing Idaho children arrested in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — The mother of two Idaho children missing since September was arrested Thursday in Hawaii. Lori Vallow, also known as Lori Daybell, 47, was...
Lori Vallow arrested: What to know about deaths, marriages surrounding mom of missing Idaho kids

Lori Vallow was arrested on child desertion charges Thursday in Hawaii. Here's what to know about the string of deaths tied to her and Chad Daybell.
__LadyRed__

M.R RT @AdamHerbets: More information about Tammy Daybell's life insurance policy, paid out to Chad Daybell. Remember, Lori Vallow also believ… 1 hour ago

sarahehunt01

Sarah E. Hunt “On Sept. 24, Vallow told school officials that her son would no longer be attending the school, as she planned to… https://t.co/PeKbHq8xMY 1 hour ago

Nancy10SF

Nancy10sf RT @MadddWWWorld: @Nancy10SF The whole Lori Vallow case is suspicious. Her brother killed her husband in July 2019. Her kids went missing i… 2 hours ago

Jimmyu52678000

Jimmyu RT @maggieKTVB7: Lori Vallow in court, Chad Daybell there to support her. Lawyer tried to lower her bail. https://t.co/QWMzXTbY76 2 hours ago

3rdMind1st

Jessica 🌤️ I don't think lives matter to Chad Daybell or Lori Vallow. Island-hopping. Where are #TyleeRyan and #JJVallow https://t.co/3e4ACCCpW7 2 hours ago

ElizaLarsonTV

Eliza Larson RT @nicoletamnews: Walked out with Chad Daybell after his wife, Lori Vallow’s hearing. Hoping to get a reaction. Nope. Nothing after more t… 2 hours ago

adonsports

Amy Donaldson RT @DeseretNews: Mother of two missing children will fight extradition, remain in jail | By @adonsports https://t.co/3xqg9xmuzs 2 hours ago

adonsports

Amy Donaldson Mother of two missing children will fight extradition, remain in jail https://t.co/C9yLsbPpoH via @DeseretNews 2 hours ago

