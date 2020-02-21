Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell: Couple under investigation over missing children and multiple deaths

M.R RT @AdamHerbets: More information about Tammy Daybell's life insurance policy, paid out to Chad Daybell. Remember, Lori Vallow also believ… 1 hour ago Sarah E. Hunt “On Sept. 24, Vallow told school officials that her son would no longer be attending the school, as she planned to… https://t.co/PeKbHq8xMY 1 hour ago Nancy10sf RT @MadddWWWorld: @Nancy10SF The whole Lori Vallow case is suspicious. Her brother killed her husband in July 2019. Her kids went missing i… 2 hours ago Jimmyu RT @maggieKTVB7: Lori Vallow in court, Chad Daybell there to support her. Lawyer tried to lower her bail. https://t.co/QWMzXTbY76 2 hours ago Jessica 🌤️ I don't think lives matter to Chad Daybell or Lori Vallow. Island-hopping. Where are #TyleeRyan and #JJVallow https://t.co/3e4ACCCpW7 2 hours ago Eliza Larson RT @nicoletamnews: Walked out with Chad Daybell after his wife, Lori Vallow’s hearing. Hoping to get a reaction. Nope. Nothing after more t… 2 hours ago Amy Donaldson RT @DeseretNews: Mother of two missing children will fight extradition, remain in jail | By @adonsports https://t.co/3xqg9xmuzs 2 hours ago Amy Donaldson Mother of two missing children will fight extradition, remain in jail https://t.co/C9yLsbPpoH via @DeseretNews 2 hours ago