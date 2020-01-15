Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > News24.com | Joe Biden claims he was arrested in SA during apartheid - report

News24.com | Joe Biden claims he was arrested in SA during apartheid - report

News24 Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
US Presidential contender Joe Biden has controversially claimed that he was arrested in South Africa during apartheid, while trying to see former president Nelson Mandela.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness [Video]Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness

Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness President Donald Trump lambasted his former national security advisor, John Bolton, via Twitter on Wednesday morning. In a double..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:30Published

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Iowa [Video]Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Iowa

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Iowa On Jan. 14, six presidential candidates took to the stage at Drake University to participate in the seventh Democratic debate. The candidates were: Joe..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:31Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hiltandchuckdog

hilt RT @IvoVegter: Joe Biden claims he was arrested in SA during apartheid - report https://t.co/aLkEfueEkl (Perhaps he was arrested for being… 2 minutes ago

glassdark

Cecilia Barfield Joe Biden claims he was arrested in SA during apartheid - report Now he’s really getting desperate for a sympathy v… https://t.co/PoEmTr6Zwe 8 minutes ago

RajanGovender1

Captain RT @Abramjee: Joe Biden claims he was arrested in SA during apartheid - report https://t.co/GeRGcHtXXb 31 minutes ago

potlaki_ix

Ntate Moloi Come on Joe! | Joe Biden claims he was arrested in SA during apartheid - report https://t.co/myaUHckdu6 #NewsSuite https://t.co/bH4YE31kcx 37 minutes ago

IvoVegter

Ivo Vegter Joe Biden claims he was arrested in SA during apartheid - report https://t.co/aLkEfueEkl (Perhaps he was arrested f… https://t.co/Ltl1zGhDAS 2 hours ago

nico70007

N7 @realDonaldTrump @Jim_Jordan @SecPompeo https://t.co/ay0RquQtmy Im sure this incident would have been recorded in… https://t.co/8LxLbDdEVz 2 hours ago

Abramjee

Yusuf Abramjee Joe Biden claims he was arrested in SA during apartheid - report https://t.co/GeRGcHtXXb 2 hours ago

hgkrug1

Gert Kruger Joe Biden claims he was arrested in SA during apartheid. https://t.co/m8fxwoy96Q 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.