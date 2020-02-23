Bernie Sanders wins Nevada caucuses, takes US Democratic lead



Recent related videos from verified sources Sanders wins big in Nevada with diverse backing Bernie Sanders secured a decisive victory on Saturday in the Nevada caucuses with broad-based support that suggests his surging campaign is attracting support from outside its long-standing base. David.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:14Published 2 hours ago SANDERS WIN: Presidential contender Bernie Sanders is projected as winner of Nevada Democratic caucuses Presidential contender Bernie Sanders is projected as winner of Nevada Democratic caucuses Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:22Published 2 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Bernie Sanders Wins Nevada Caucuses, Strengthening His Primary Lead His triumph will provide a burst of momentum that may make it difficult for the still-fractured moderate wing of the Democratic Party to slow his march to the...

NYTimes.com 13 hours ago



Sanders scores decisive win in Nevada, Biden heading to second place Bernie Sanders scored a decisive victory in the Democratic presidential caucuses in Nevada on Saturday and gained a fresh burst of momentum, while Joe Biden...

Reuters 12 hours ago



