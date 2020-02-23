Global  

Bernie Sanders wins Nevada caucuses, takes US Democratic lead

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders wins Nevada caucuses, takes US Democratic leadBernie Sanders scored a commanding victory in Nevada's presidential caucuses, cementing his status as the Democrats' national front-runner but escalating tensions over whether he's too liberal to defeat President Donald Trump.As...
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Bernie Sanders Wins Nevada Caucuses

Bernie Sanders Wins Nevada Caucuses 01:08

 Bernie Sanders Wins Nevada Caucuses According to AP, the Vermont Senator won a wide diversity of Nevada county delegates. Sanders has now solidified his lead as the Democrats’ national front-runner. He addressed a crowd of supporters, saying, "when we come together there is nothing we can’t...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders wins big in Nevada with diverse backing [Video]Sanders wins big in Nevada with diverse backing

Bernie Sanders secured a decisive victory on Saturday in the Nevada caucuses with broad-based support that suggests his surging campaign is attracting support from outside its long-standing base. David..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:14Published

SANDERS WIN: Presidential contender Bernie Sanders is projected as winner of Nevada Democratic caucuses [Video]SANDERS WIN: Presidential contender Bernie Sanders is projected as winner of Nevada Democratic caucuses

Presidential contender Bernie Sanders is projected as winner of Nevada Democratic caucuses

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bernie Sanders Wins Nevada Caucuses, Strengthening His Primary Lead

His triumph will provide a burst of momentum that may make it difficult for the still-fractured moderate wing of the Democratic Party to slow his march to the...
NYTimes.com

Sanders scores decisive win in Nevada, Biden heading to second place

Bernie Sanders scored a decisive victory in the Democratic presidential caucuses in Nevada on Saturday and gained a fresh burst of momentum, while Joe Biden...
Reuters

