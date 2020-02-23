Bernie Sanders wins Nevada caucuses, takes US Democratic lead
Sunday, 23 February 2020 () Bernie Sanders scored a commanding victory in Nevada's presidential caucuses, cementing his status as the Democrats' national front-runner but escalating tensions over whether he's too liberal to defeat President Donald Trump.As...
Bernie Sanders Wins Nevada Caucuses According to AP, the Vermont Senator won a wide diversity of Nevada county delegates. Sanders has now solidified his lead as the Democrats’ national front-runner. He addressed a crowd of supporters, saying, "when we come together there is nothing we can’t...
Bernie Sanders secured a decisive victory on Saturday in the Nevada caucuses with broad-based support that suggests his surging campaign is attracting support from outside its long-standing base. David..