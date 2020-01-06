Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Air Canada passenger flying from Montreal to Vancouver tested positive for COVID-19

Air Canada passenger flying from Montreal to Vancouver tested positive for COVID-19

CTV News Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
An Air Canada passenger travelling from Montreal to Vancouver on Valentine's Day has tested positive for the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Passenger Plane Loses Wheel Moments After Take Off [Video]Passenger Plane Loses Wheel Moments After Take Off

As this passenger plane took off from the runway in Canada, sparks were seen coming out of its wheel. Seconds later, the wheel came off entirely and flew in the air. Thankfully, the flight was able to..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Passenger aboard Air Canada flight to Vancouver from Montreal tests positive for COVID-19

Air Canada has confirmed that a passenger aboard one of its flights from Montreal to Vancouver on Valentine's Day has tested positive for the novel coronavirus,...
CBC.ca

Via Rail lays off 1,000 employees amid Canada rail protests

MONTREAL (AP) — Via Rail, the Canadian passenger train service, said Wednesday it is temporarily laying off 1,000 employees due to the continued halt in...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

4UWell

Health & Wellness Air Canada passenger flying from Montreal to Vancouver tested positive for COVID-19 #Coronavirius… https://t.co/gl1FW51xOU 15 seconds ago

linda_hazlett

Linda Hazlett Air Canada passenger flying from Montreal to Vancouver tested positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/MOEka6bw4X 39 seconds ago

Whatsinaname666

Ultravioletmidnight RT @CTVVancouver: BREAKING: Air Canada passenger flying from Montreal to Vancouver tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/gAs39EwmCe 1 minute ago

HissyFitzz

Hissy Fit ✊⏳#FreeAssange @BNODesk This probably isn't the place for it, but we're getting so little info here in Canada, I thought I'd leave… https://t.co/AxSA0PEVCp 3 minutes ago

Gunalizer

Shall Not Be Infringed "Air Canada passenger flying from Montreal to Vancouver tested positive for COVID-19" https://t.co/TFv6giZZJ8 6 minutes ago

ThePeach_ca

The Peach Air Canada passenger flying from Montreal to Vancouver tested positive for COVID-19 – CTV News https://t.co/B4OCPAsko3 7 minutes ago

LauraBrownCTV

Laura Brown Air Canada passenger flying from Montreal to Vancouver tested positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/UZ7YBJCUKs 13 minutes ago

cfax1070

CFAX1070 Air Canada passenger flying from Montreal to Vancouver tested positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/s7XEQcDh04 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.