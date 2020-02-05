Global  

Invader's 'Rubik Mona Lisa' shatters estimate at Paris modern art auction

France 24 Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
A French street artist’s interpretation of the Mona Lisa made of 330 Rubik’s Cubes sold for 480,200 euros ($520,680) on Sunday at a modern art auction in Paris, well above presale estimates of up to 150,000 euros, organisers Artcurial said.
