Dark horse of Slovak election woos voters with tough anti-graft message

Reuters Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
With its slogan "Let's beat the mafia together", Igor Matovic's anti-graft movement has ridden a wave of public anger over corruption to emerge as the unexpected favorite to oust Slovakia's ruling party in a Feb. 29 election.
