Sandy English RT @Kielia88: BBC News - Car drives into carnival crowd in German town #Volkmarsen in Hessen The motive and nature of the incident are as y… 22 seconds ago JITIN @Kamallochanm Car drives into German carnival parade, more than 30 reported injured......the driver must be a peace… https://t.co/AICXqtRsMy 25 seconds ago william morton RT @itvnews: Local media are reporting at least a dozen injuries after a car drove into a crowd at a carnival parade in the German town of… 28 seconds ago peter paton RT @teresadg0: Car drives into carnival crowd in German town https://t.co/nGrmJkRGtM 43 seconds ago Theresa Hewkin RT @NBCNews: Many people injured, including numerous children, when car slammed into a crowd of people at a parade in the German town of Vo… 51 seconds ago Bob Moore RT @1maggiewinter: Dozens of people hurt as car drives into crowd at German carnival 😔😔😔 https://t.co/cN4GN4byZN 1 minute ago ✝️𝔓𝔞𝔱9❤️🙏🏻⭐️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 Germany: Around 30 injured as car 'deliberately driven' into German carnival parade https://t.co/V6w85y7WvO https://t.co/L5uH7HVtaS 1 minute ago RedDog71 Breaking News: Absolutely scum of the earth drives his car deliberately into a crowd in Germany appearing to targe… https://t.co/y6Hl2fs9it 2 minutes ago