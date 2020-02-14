Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Germany > Car drives into German carnival parade, more than 30 reported injured

Car drives into German carnival parade, more than 30 reported injured

Reuters Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
More than 30 people were injured on Monday after a car plowed into a carnival parade in the western German town of Volkmarsen, Bild newspaper said on Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Several injured as car deliberately hits crowd at German carnival

Several injured as car deliberately hits crowd at German carnival 00:44

 Several people have been injured after a car drove into a crowd at a carnival procession in Germany, police said.

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Mercedes-Benz Logo Was A Mashup Of Two Former German Automakers | Ask A Car Nerd | Jalopnik [Video]The Mercedes-Benz Logo Was A Mashup Of Two Former German Automakers | Ask A Car Nerd | Jalopnik

Mercedes-Benz is arguably the oldest car manufacturer still around. But did you know that its famous logo was actually a fusion of two former German automakers?Recently we decided to start a new video..

Credit: Gizmodo     Duration: 02:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

More than 30 people injured after car drove into German carnival parade - Bild

More than 30 people have been injured after a car drove into a carnival parade in the German town of Volkmarsen, German newspaper Bild said on Monday.
Reuters India

Car drives into German carnival parade, several injured: police

A car drove into a crowd at a carnival parade in the German town of Volkmarsen on Monday and several people are believed to be injured, police said, adding that...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sandy_English

Sandy English RT @Kielia88: BBC News - Car drives into carnival crowd in German town #Volkmarsen in Hessen The motive and nature of the incident are as y… 22 seconds ago

nair_jitin

JITIN @Kamallochanm Car drives into German carnival parade, more than 30 reported injured......the driver must be a peace… https://t.co/AICXqtRsMy 25 seconds ago

bykerbill

william morton RT @itvnews: Local media are reporting at least a dozen injuries after a car drove into a crowd at a carnival parade in the German town of… 28 seconds ago

pjpaton

peter paton RT @teresadg0: Car drives into carnival crowd in German town https://t.co/nGrmJkRGtM 43 seconds ago

TeeMeister2

Theresa Hewkin RT @NBCNews: Many people injured, including numerous children, when car slammed into a crowd of people at a parade in the German town of Vo… 51 seconds ago

BobMoor33020935

Bob Moore RT @1maggiewinter: Dozens of people hurt as car drives into crowd at German carnival  😔😔😔 https://t.co/cN4GN4byZN 1 minute ago

chatteris18

✝️𝔓𝔞𝔱9❤️🙏🏻⭐️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 Germany: Around 30 injured as car 'deliberately driven' into German carnival parade https://t.co/V6w85y7WvO https://t.co/L5uH7HVtaS 1 minute ago

RedDog71Media

RedDog71 Breaking News: Absolutely scum of the earth drives his car deliberately into a crowd in Germany appearing to targe… https://t.co/y6Hl2fs9it 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.