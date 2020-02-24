Legal loopholes allow endangered rosewood to be exported from Mali to China

Global  

Kosso, an endangered type of rosewood that grows in West Africa, is under threat because of high demand in China, where its timber is used to make luxury furniture. The harvest and export of kosso wood is supposed to be strictly controlled as it is protected by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species. This is not the case in Mali, however, where companies exploit legal loopholes to export large quantities of the precious wood.
