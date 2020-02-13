Global  

As coronavirus spreads, WHO urges world to 'prepare for potential pandemic'

France 24 Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
The World Health Organization on Monday said the new coronavirus epidemic had "peaked" in China but warned that a surge in cases elsewhere was "deeply concerning" and that all countries should prepare for a possible pandemic.
News video: New cases

New cases "very concerning" but coronavirus is not pandemic, WHO says 01:19

 The World Health Organization have said on Monday (February 24) that the coronavirus outbreak was not out of control globally nor causing large-scale deaths and so it is too early to speak of a pandemic.

Coronavirus Global Cases Total Reaches 79,000 [Video]Coronavirus Global Cases Total Reaches 79,000

Coronavirus Global Cases Total Reaches 79,000 At least 77,150 cases have been confirmed in mainland China. The death toll has reached 2,620, with 27 of those occurring outside of China. The expansion..

The Three Ways Experts Say The Coronavirus Could Play Out [Video]The Three Ways Experts Say The Coronavirus Could Play Out

The coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China, has killed at least 1,370 people. According to Business Insider, the virus has also infected more than 60,000 and has spread to 26 countries...

Virus can still be beaten, too early to declare pandemic - WHO

The coronavirus outbreak can still be beaten, the World Health Organization said on Monday, insisting it was premature to declare it a pandemic even though it...
Reuters India

Coronavirus spreads, investors scurry for safety

Global share markets and oil fell on Monday, safe-haven gold surged and U.S. Treasury yields reached their lowest since mid- 2016, as coronavirus cases spread...
Reuters

