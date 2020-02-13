As coronavirus spreads, WHO urges world to ‘prepare for potential pandemic’
Monday, 24 February 2020 () The World Health Organization on Monday said the new coronavirus epidemic had "peaked" in China but warned that a surge in cases elsewhere was "deeply concerning" and that all countries should prepare for a possible pandemic.
The World Health Organization have said on Monday (February 24) that the coronavirus outbreak was not out of control globally nor causing large-scale deaths and so it is too early to speak of a pandemic.
Coronavirus Global Cases Total Reaches 79,000 At least 77,150 cases have been confirmed in mainland China. The death toll has reached 2,620, with 27 of those occurring outside of China. The expansion..
The coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China, has killed at least 1,370 people. According to Business Insider, the virus has also infected more than 60,000 and has spread to 26 countries...