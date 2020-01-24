Global  

China sentences Gui Minhai, Hong Kong bookseller, to 10 years in jail

Reuters Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
A Chinese court sentenced Chinese-born Swedish citizen Gui Minhai to 10 years in jail for illegally providing intelligence overseas on Monday, the Ningbo Intermediate People's Court said in a statement on its website.
