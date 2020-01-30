Global  

5 questions before the Democrats’ South Carolina debate

Seattle Times Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Seven Democratic presidential hopefuls face off Tuesday night in South Carolina for the 10th Democratic debate. Five questions ahead of that forum: HOW DOES SANDERS HANDLE ATTACKS? Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is winning because his strong base has stayed with him as the other candidates split the remaining votes. His victory in Nevada gave him […]
