If Bernie Sanders Is So Progressive, Why Is The Green New Deal So Regressive? – OpEd

Frankie🌹 RT @mehdirhasan: Bernie Sanders called the prime minister of Israel a "racist" on the Democratic presidential debate stage. The best and… 2 seconds ago Adam Guo RT @DemSocialists: Fact check: Bernie was so effective in Congress that he was dubbed the "Amendment King" for being so good at passing pro… 23 seconds ago big ol dissonance 🤹 Bernie Sanders is closest to FDR and JFK than any communist dictator. Wtf is wrong with y’all, acting like America… https://t.co/qHrDRhQ52S 52 seconds ago TexasSunrise ☀️🇨🇱🇺🇸🗽🌊 RT @TomSteyer: If we're stuck between a Republican, Mayor Bloomberg, or a Democratic Socialist, Bernie Sanders, we won't be able to unite t… 58 seconds ago ❤️🐴🐶🐱🦏🐘🐋🐺🐆⛰ An Honest Conversation with a Real Progressive Who Supports Mike Bloomberg https://t.co/6TGr7tRFXa via @RollingStone 1 minute ago Sannom RT @Mike2020: "[My decision] was entirely based on who has the best odds of beating Trump." https://t.co/g45lQHxH9J 1 minute ago It's only logical @Micmp1P @CBSNewsPoll @SteveKornacki It's okay if you don't get Bernie. He's always been ahead of his time. One day… https://t.co/EfXnMgD1CU 2 minutes ago redbacpac RT @daviddoel: I don’t think Elizabeth Warren will attack Bernie Sanders at tonight’s debate. She knows she’s not winning the nomination an… 4 minutes ago