Delhi violence: What good are exams if life is in danger? ask students
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () New Delhi: What good are exams if life is in danger? Who can study in such a fearful atmosphere? These are some questions hovering in the minds of students as tension persists in various areas of Delhi due to violent clashes at a time they are due to appear for the board examination.
Students gheraoed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on February 25. They demanded action against those responsible for violence in the city. Protestors also demanded restoration of peace in the city. Alumni of Jamia Millia Islamia were among the protestors. Protestors were detained at the Civil...