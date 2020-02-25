Joe Biden Gets Coveted Endorsement From Rep. James Clyburn
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 (
1 hour ago)
Watch VideoJust days before the South Carolina primary, one of the state's most influential lawmakers says he's voting for Joe Biden.
“I know Joe Biden. I know his character, his heart, and his record. Joe Biden has stood for the hard-working people of South Carolina. We know Joe. But more importantly, he knows us," ...
Recent related videos from verified sources
South Carolina Rep. Clyburn endorses Biden before primary
James Clyburn, the No. 3 Democrat in the House of Representatives and an influential black legislator from the early voting state of South Carolina, said on Wednesday he would endorse former U.S. Vice..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:54 Published 2 hours ago
Jim Clyburn To Endorse Joe Biden
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn plans to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden. According to Politico, Clyburn is the highest ranking African American in Congress. Pressure to endorse Biden grew..
Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32 Published 1 day ago
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this