Julian Assange Against The Imperium: Day Two Of Extradition Hearings – OpEd

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
The second day of extradition hearings against Julian Assange and by virtue of that, WikiLeaks, saw Mark Summers QC deliver a formidable serve for the defence at Woolwich Crown Court.  “It’s difficult to conceive of a clearer example of an extradition request that boldly and blatantly misstates the facts as they are known to...
News video: Assange's fate hangs in balance as UK court considers extradition bid

Assange's fate hangs in balance as UK court considers extradition bid 02:11

 A British court will begin hearings on Monday to decide whether Julian Assange should be extradited to the United States almost a decade after his WikiLeaks website enraged Washington by leaking secret U.S. documents. Emer McCarthy reports.

Pro-Assange protesters block roads outside Belmarsh Prison in London [Video]Pro-Assange protesters block roads outside Belmarsh Prison in London

Pro-Assange protesters briefly blocked roads outside Belmarsh Prison in London on Wednesday (February 26).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:35Published

Police arrest activist outside Belmarsh Prison as Julian Assange extradition hearing begins [Video]Police arrest activist outside Belmarsh Prison as Julian Assange extradition hearing begins

Police arrested an activist outside Belmarsh Prison as Julian Assange's extradition trial began today (February 24). Protesters have set up banners and tents outside Woolwich Crown Court demanding..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:29Published


