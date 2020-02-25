Global  

'Failure of leadership': Bernie Sanders on Donald Trump's response to Delhi violence

Mid-Day Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Terming it a "failure of leadership on human rights," Democratic presidential front-runner US Senator Bernie Sanders, on Wednesday slammed President Donald Trump over his response to violence in North-East part of Delhi, which took place during the latter's India visit. At least 27 people were killed in the violence, which broke...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Donald Trump signs guest book at Gandhi memorial

Donald Trump signs guest book at Gandhi memorial 00:34

 US President Donald Trump signs the guest book at the memorial of Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi.

Recent related videos from verified sources

United States on alert for coronavirus [Video]United States on alert for coronavirus

President Donald Trump has announced that Vice President Mike Pence will be “in charge” of the administration’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:23Published

Trump blames stock drop on Democratic candidates, coronavirus [Video]Trump blames stock drop on Democratic candidates, coronavirus

When asked by a reporter during a news conference Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump attributed the drop in the stock market to both the Democratic presidential field and the spread of the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sanders says may relocate US embassy back to Tel Aviv if elected

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders condemned Donald Trump's decision to move US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem in 2018.
Al Jazeera

Delhi violence: Bernie Sanders terms Trump's statement 'failure of leadership'

"Over 200 million Muslims call India home. Widespread anti-Muslim mob violence has killed at least 27 and injured many more. Trump responds by saying 'That's up...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Sydney Morning HeraldMediaiteIndian Express

