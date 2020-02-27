Global  

President Trump On Coronavirus: Risk To American Public Remains Low

Newsy Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
President Trump On Coronavirus: Risk To American Public Remains LowWatch VideoDuring a news conference on the coronavirus Wednesday, President Donald Trump said his administration is prepared to take on the virus and is putting Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the U.S.' response team. 

"We're ready to adapt and we're ready to do what we have to as the disease spreads, if it spreads,"...
 Vice President Mike Pence has been appointed to lead the government's coronavirus response team.

