UK threatens to walk away from EU trade talks ‘if no progress within four months’

France 24 Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Britain laid out its opening demands for the upcoming trade talks with the European Union on Thursday, including a blunt threat to walk away from the negotiating table if there is no progress within four months.
Recent related news from verified sources

UK could walk away from EU trade talks if progress not made by June

Boris Johnson could walk away from trade talks with the European Union in June unless there is the “broad outline” of a deal.
Belfast Telegraph

UK opens EU trade talks with threat to walk away

LONDON (AP) — Britain published its opening demands for trade talks with the European Union on Thursday, delivering a blunt threat to walk away from the table...
Seattle Times

