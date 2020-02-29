Global  

Washington State Officials Confirm First Coronavirus Death In U.S.

Newsy Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Washington State Officials Confirm First Coronavirus Death In U.S.Watch VideoOfficials with the Washington State Department of Health are reporting the first coronavirus fatality in the U.S. 

President Donald Trump confirmed the death in a press conference Saturday afternoon. He said the patient was a "wonderful woman" who was in her late 50s and was "medically high-risk." 

As of...
News video: Washington State Officials Confirm First Coronavirus Death In U.S.

Washington State Officials Confirm First Coronavirus Death In U.S. 01:05

 Health officials in Washington state have confirmed the first coronavirus-related death in the U.S.

Washington state officials flag potential coronavirus outbreak at nursing home

Officials from Washington said on Saturday that two of three confirmed coronavirus cases in the state had links to a long-term care facility in the city of...
After first Coronavirus death in US, Donald Trump imposes international travel restrictions

US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced restrictions on travel from Iran and advised fellow citizens not to travel to certain areas of South Korea and...
