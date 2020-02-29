Washington State Officials Confirm First Coronavirus Death In U.S.

Saturday, 29 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Watch VideoOfficials with the Washington State Department of Health are reporting the first



President Donald Trump confirmed the death in a press conference Saturday afternoon. He said the patient was a "wonderful woman" who was in her late 50s and was "medically high-risk."



As of... Watch VideoOfficials with the Washington State Department of Health are reporting the first coronavirus fatality in the U.S.President Donald Trump confirmed the death in a press conference Saturday afternoon. He said the patient was a "wonderful woman" who was in her late 50s and was "medically high-risk."As of 👓 View full article

