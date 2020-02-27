Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Ireland > Ireland confirms first case of coronavirus

Ireland confirms first case of coronavirus

Reuters Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Health authorities in Ireland on Saturday confirmed the country's first case of coronavirus and said it was associated with travel from an affected area in northern Italy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: First Covid-19 case identified in Northern Ireland

First Covid-19 case identified in Northern Ireland 01:08

 The first case of Covid-19 has been identified in Northern Ireland. The adult patient had returned from northern Italy, travelling from Dublin in the Republic of Ireland, chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride said. The individual followed advice in reporting concerns to a GP and “self...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump confirms first US coronavirus death [Video]Donald Trump confirms first US coronavirus death

President Trump holds a White House press briefing where he confirms the first case of a death inside the US from the Covid-19 virus. Mr Trump said 22 people in the US have been infected by the virus..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published

Oregon Elementary School Closes After Employee Gets Coronavirus [Video]Oregon Elementary School Closes After Employee Gets Coronavirus

An elementary school in Oregon will be closed for sanitation cleaning after an employee became the first coronavirus case in the state. Business Insider reports that the Oregon case may be the third..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Passengers in contact with Northern Ireland's first case contacted by health officials

Coronavirus: Passengers in contact with Northern Ireland's first case contacted by health officialsPassengers sitting close to a woman infected with Northern Ireland's first coronavirus case have been contacted by health officials.
Belfast Telegraph

Oregon health officials confirm the state’s first case of coronavirus

A Washington County adult is sick with the first presumptive case of the new coronavirus in the state, Oregon health officials said Friday. The person tested...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

triantafyllidi2

Επικαιρότητα - V - News V Republic of Ireland confirms its first case of coronavirus after man contracted infection in northern Italy ====… https://t.co/fO8dX3Y1Wx 15 minutes ago

deasach

Android McBotsky RT @fukushimaexpos2: Coronavirus: Ireland confirms its first case of coronavirus. https://t.co/8hpfX4mnns 21 minutes ago

TOIWorld

TOI World News Ireland confirms first coronavirus case https://t.co/lBO6SsHXZG 1 hour ago

emiliebergmann

Émilie Bergmann RT @DailyMailUK: Republic of Ireland confirms its first case of coronavirus https://t.co/kBIqTeGrsS https://t.co/tF3cDa18AG 1 hour ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Ireland confirms first coronavirus case https://t.co/wKtqkxhQWG https://t.co/lklz2mE3hK 1 hour ago

tindianewstoday

The India News Today Ireland confirms first coronavirus case Latest Breaking News | Celebrity News and Gossip | The India News Today - https://t.co/y1pN6riSVh 2 hours ago

BMICalculatorIN

BMI Calculator India Ireland confirms first case of coronavirus https://t.co/Fy9YPeoHeA https://t.co/UjGU83YMdA 2 hours ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Ireland confirms first coronavirus case https://t.co/kmPoPgvcSy 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.