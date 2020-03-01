Turkish police briefly detain Russia's Sputnik Turkiye editor-in-chief Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Turkish police on Sunday detained the editor-in-chief of Russia's Sputnik Turkiye news agency in Istanbul , the global head of the state-run agency said, but he was released after a phone call between the foreign ministers of the two countries. 👓 View full article

