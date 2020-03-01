Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Turkey > Turkish police briefly detain Russia's Sputnik Turkiye editor-in-chief

Turkish police briefly detain Russia's Sputnik Turkiye editor-in-chief

Reuters Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Turkish police on Sunday detained the editor-in-chief of Russia's Sputnik Turkiye news agency in Istanbul, the global head of the state-run agency said, but he was released after a phone call between the foreign ministers of the two countries.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Turkish police briefly detain Russia's Sputnik Turkiye editor-in-chief: Turkish police on Sunday… https://t.co/6W1ExkunYy 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.