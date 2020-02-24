Global  

U.S. charges two Chinese nationals with helping North Korea steal millions in cryptocurrency

Reuters Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The U.S. Justice Department charged two Chinese nationals with laundering more than $100 million in cryptocurrency on behalf of North Korea, in court filings that detail Pyongyang's use of hackers to circumvent sanctions.
