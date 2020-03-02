Global  

Length Of Pregnancy Alters The Child’s DNA

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Researchers from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have together with an international team mapped the relationship between length of pregnancy and chemical DNA changes in more than 6,000 newborn babies. For each week’s longer pregnancy, DNA methylation changes in thousands of genes were detected in the umbilical cord blood. The...
Length of pregnancy alters the child's DNA

Researchers have mapped the relationship between length of pregnancy and chemical DNA changes in more than 6,000 newborn babies. For each week's longer...
Science Daily

The length of a pregnancy alters a baby's DNA

Premature birth can impact the DNA methylation that takes place in a baby, and researchers at the Karolinska Institutet have  -More- 
SmartBrief

