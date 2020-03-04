Putin says fake coronavirus news about Russia comes from abroad

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during a meeting with members of the government that, according to the Federal Security Bureau, the lion's share of fake news about the spread of coronavirus in Russia comes from other countries. "As for the mud-slinging, all those provocations, the FSB reports that they are mainly organized from abroad. Unfortunately, this is something that we have to deal with always," the president said. According to him, by distributing fake news about the spread of coronavirus in Russia, provocateurs aim to sow panic among the population.


