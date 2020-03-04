Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Putin says fake coronavirus news about Russia comes from abroad

Putin says fake coronavirus news about Russia comes from abroad

PRAVDA Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during a meeting with members of the government that, according to the Federal Security Bureau, the lion's share of fake news about the spread of coronavirus in Russia comes from other countries. "As for the mud-slinging, all those provocations, the FSB reports that they are mainly organized from abroad. Unfortunately, this is something that we have to deal with always," the president said. According to him, by distributing fake news about the spread of coronavirus in Russia, provocateurs aim to sow panic among the population.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Don’t Believe These Fake Coronavirus Remedies

Don’t Believe These Fake Coronavirus Remedies 01:09

 As of now the CDC says prevention is key and have their own guidelines on how to do so. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Stock market sees single worst day since 2008 due to Coronavirus and oil dispute [Video]Stock market sees single worst day since 2008 due to Coronavirus and oil dispute

The stock market just had it's single worst day since 2008 and the Coronavirus and an oil trade dispute may be to blame. Almost as soon as the opening New York Stock Exchange bell rang, trading got off..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:53Published

Presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Pima County [Video]Presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Pima County

A Pima County resident has tested presumptively positive for the coronavirus known as COVID-19, county health officials announced Monday afternoon.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 02:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Putin says fake coronavirus news reports being sent to Russia to spread panic

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that fake news reports about coronavirus were being sent to Russia from abroad to spread panic.
Reuters

Russia reports six new cases of coronavirus - Ifax

Russia has identified six new cases of coronavirus, including 5 in Moscow, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's coronavirus crisis centre as saying on Friday.
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.