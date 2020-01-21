Global  

On Ukraine visit, Canada minister presses Iran for access to black boxes from plane crash

On Ukraine visit, Canada minister presses Iran for access to black boxes from plane crash

Reuters Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne on Wednesday urged Tehran to allow access to the black boxes from a Ukrainian passenger plane that was accidentally shot down over Iran in January.
