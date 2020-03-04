Global  

North Korea Back In Business Of Test Firings And Weaponization – Analysis

Eurasia Review Saturday, 7 March 2020
After a months-long hiatus that may have been forced by the coronavirus crisis in Asia, North Korea resumed weapons demonstrations on March 2 by firing two “short-range ballistic missiles” into its eastern sea. Fired from Wonsan on the country’s east coast, the projectiles headed towards the Sea of Japan, known in Korea as...
News video: Japan says North Korea missile test threat to region

Japan says North Korea missile test threat to region 01:15

 Japan's main government spokesperson said the latest projectile launch by North Korea "threatens the peace and security of Japan and the region" on Monday (March 9). Libby Hogan reports.

North Korea test included multiple rocket launchers: South Korea

North Korea's military test on Monday was part of ongoing firing drills and included the use of multiple rocket launchers, South Korea's military said.
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle TimesNYTimes.comDenver PostWorldNews

North Korea may Have to Forfeit 113 Cryptocurrency Accounts

North Korea may Have to Forfeit 113 Cryptocurrency AccountsThe involvement of North Korea in cryptocurrency has always been subject to speculation. A new report seems to indicate that the US wants to gain control of all...
The Merkle Also reported by •Seattle Times

