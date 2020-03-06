Two Australian schools close as coronavirus cases jump
Monday, 9 March 2020 () Two schools in the Australian city of Sydney closed on Monday after three students tested positive for the coronavirus, taking Australia's tally of cases to more than 80 as the government prepares a fiscal stimulus to ward off recession.
Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas declared a 30-day state of emergency on Thursday (March 5th) after coronavirus cases were reported in Bethlehem.
Footage filmed on Saturday (March 7th) in the Gaza strip showed several public buildings, including schools and universities, were closed as...