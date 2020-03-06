Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Sydney > Two Australian schools close as coronavirus cases jump

Two Australian schools close as coronavirus cases jump

Reuters Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Two schools in the Australian city of Sydney closed on Monday after three students tested positive for the coronavirus, taking Australia's tally of cases to more than 80 as the government prepares a fiscal stimulus to ward off recession.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: Schools and universities closed as state of emergency declared in West Bank and Gaza

Coronavirus: Schools and universities closed as state of emergency declared in West Bank and Gaza 05:01

 Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas declared a 30-day state of emergency on Thursday (March 5th) after coronavirus cases were reported in Bethlehem. Footage filmed on Saturday (March 7th) in the Gaza strip showed several public buildings, including schools and universities, were closed as...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus cases: The spread outside China [Video]

Coronavirus cases: The spread outside China

A look at how coronavirus has spread outside China over the past two weeks.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published
Two Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Allegheny County [Video]

Two Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Allegheny County

Allegheny County Health Department officials and County Executive Rich Fitzgerald confirmed two cases of COVID-19 in the City of Pittsburgh during a news conference on Saturday, KDKA's Royce Jones..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:41Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Two Sydney schools close as coronavirus cases in Australia jump

Two Sydney high schools closed on Monday after three students tested positive for COVID-19 as health authorities ramped up preparations for a larger outbreak...
Reuters

Government is preparing as number of coronavirus cases in Australia rises

As the number of coronavirus cases in Australia grows, the federal government has been talking about epidemic planning in the aged-care sector.
SBS


Tweets about this

janice_martin5

Janice Aileen Martin RT @ijenkins99: There is varying advice about the benefit of closing schools. There is no doubt about the impossibility of imposing #Social… 15 minutes ago

ijenkins99

Ian Jenkins There is varying advice about the benefit of closing schools. There is no doubt about the impossibility of imposing… https://t.co/hGcoeoOMsy 1 hour ago

nursereb

🌈Dame Vaxalot🌈 RT @mattmua72: schools must close NOW the CMO & @ScottMorrisonMP have absolutely no idea what the long term effects of #coronavirus will b… 3 hours ago

ZainalShifa

Shifa Zainal RT @business: One of Australia’s most elite private schools will end the first term early and close all its campuses as a precaution agains… 6 hours ago

EliteOzzy

Australian Elite 🇦🇺 'Too early' to close Australian schools over coronavirus, health authorities insist #Australia https://t.co/p8NH8BCKdo 7 hours ago

justgeorgeous2

George Christos Close them all now. what are we waiting for? A good spread of #coronavirus #coronavirusaustralia Australian schoo… https://t.co/ARIametSET 7 hours ago

ThisIsKosha

x RT @nylahuda: COVID-19 update as of this morning: 1. Death toll in Italy passes 1,000 2. Arsenal's head coach Arteta tests positive 3. US… 9 hours ago

chIoecl

chloe RT @horizsani: did scomo really say we will get through coronavirus if we keep being australian nah fam to get through it we gotta lockdown… 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.