Ireland cancels St. Patrick's Day parades, sets aside coronavirus funds

Reuters Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Ireland canceled all St. Patrick's Day parades due to take place across the country next week over the risk of a further spread of coronavirus as the government set aside 3 billion euros to tackle the infection.
