China's Hubei province starts 'health code' system to kick off travel

Reuters Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
China's Hubei province said on Tuesday it will implement a "health code" mobile phone-based monitoring system to start allowing people to travel within the province, as it tries to resume normal activities after the coronavirus outbreak.
