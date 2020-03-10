Global  

American And Delta Airlines Cut Flights Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Newsy Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
American And Delta Airlines Cut Flights Over Coronavirus OutbreakWatch VideoAs fewer people travel because of the coronavirus outbreak, airlines in the U.S. are making some adjustments to their flight schedules. 

American Airlines and Delta Airlines both announced Tuesday they're reducing their number of domestic and international flights. American said it'll cut domestic flying by...
News video: American And Delta Airlines Cut Flights Over Coronavirus Outbreak

American And Delta Airlines Cut Flights Over Coronavirus Outbreak 01:32

 Delta Airlines says it&apos;ll also park some of its planes, institute a hiring freeze and offer some voluntary leave options for employees.

