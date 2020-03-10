American And Delta Airlines Cut Flights Over Coronavirus Outbreak
|
|
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Watch VideoAs fewer people travel because of the coronavirus outbreak, airlines in the U.S. are making some adjustments to their flight schedules.
American Airlines and Delta Airlines both announced Tuesday they're reducing their number of domestic and international flights. American said it'll cut domestic flying by...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
American Airlines Pilot Test Positive For COVID-19
An American Airlines pilot has tested positive for the coronavirus. According to the company's pilots union, the pilot is currently undergoing treatment.
Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:42Published
Airlines Waiving Fees for Travelers Stuck in Europe
Airlines are capping airfare fees as Americans scramble to return to the U.S. after President Trump announced the travel ban from Europe amid coronavirus fears. American Airlines says travelers will..
Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:28Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this