Hungary begins trial of Ukrainian captain involved in 2019 Danube crash

Reuters Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
A Hungarian court began the trial on Wednesday of a Ukrainian boat captain involved in a crash on the Danube River in Budapest last year that killed 25 Korean tourists and two Hungarian crew, the worst accident in more than half a century on the river.
