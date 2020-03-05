Supreme Court Allows 'Remain In Mexico' Policy To Stand
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Watch VideoThe Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration's "Remain in Mexico" asylum policy to stand Wednesday.
Justices overturned a lower court decision that found the policy was illegal and blocked it from being enforced in Arizona and California. Justice Sonia Sotomayor was the only dissenting vote.
The policy...
