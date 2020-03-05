Supreme Court Allows 'Remain In Mexico' Policy To Stand

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoThe Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration's "Remain in Mexico" asylum policy to stand Wednesday.



Justices overturned a lower court decision that found the policy was illegal and blocked it from being enforced in Arizona and California. Justice Sonia Sotomayor was the only dissenting vote.



