Supreme Court Allows 'Remain In Mexico' Policy To Stand

Newsy Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Supreme Court Allows 'Remain In Mexico' Policy To StandWatch VideoThe Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration's "Remain in Mexico" asylum policy to stand Wednesday.

Justices overturned a lower court decision that found the policy was illegal and blocked it from being enforced in Arizona and California. Justice Sonia Sotomayor was the only dissenting vote.

The policy...
News video: Supreme Court Allows 'Remain In Mexico' Policy To Stand

Supreme Court Allows 'Remain In Mexico' Policy To Stand 00:46

 This overturns a lower court decision blocking the policy from being enforced in Arizona and California.

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. Supreme Court Allows 'Remain In Mexico' Program To Continue

The high court will allow the Trump administration's "Remain in Mexico" policy to stand across the entire southern border. The decision marks another immigration...
NPR

Appeals Court Allows ‘Remain in Mexico’ Policy to Continue Blocking Migrants at the Border

The court granted a government request to allow the policy to stay temporarily in effect while the Trump administration seeks a review by the Supreme Court.
NYTimes.com


