PM Johnson warns Britons: more loved ones are going to die from coronavirus

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Thursday that many more families would see their loved ones die from coronavirus, as the government's chief scientific adviser said Britain likely has as many as 10,000 people infected.
News video: Boris Johnson says families will continue to 'lose loved ones before their time' in coronavirus update

Boris Johnson says families will continue to 'lose loved ones before their time' in coronavirus update 02:24

 The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said families would continue to “lose loved ones before their time” as the coronavirus outbreak worsens. “We’ve all got to be clear, this is the worst public health crisis for a generation,” said the PM.

UK PM Johnson tells ill people to self-isolate [Video]UK PM Johnson tells ill people to self-isolate

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stepped up the response to the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, moving to the so called "delay phase" which includes the option of more stringent measures designed..

PM: 'Many more families will lose loved ones' [Video]PM: 'Many more families will lose loved ones'

PM: 'Many more families will lose loved ones'

'Many more families will lose loved ones': Boris Johnson's grim warning to the public

Johnson said the government was focused on trying to slow the peak of the disease until the weather was warmer when fewer people have respiratory diseases.
The Age Also reported by •The ArgusBBC News

UK to introduce more stringent measures to tackle coronavirus outbreak

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair an emergency meeting on Thursday at which he is expected to approve moving to the "delay phase" of the...
Reuters

