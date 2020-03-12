Global  

Canada battens down: Trudeau's wife tests for virus, no NHL games

Reuters India Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie are in self-isolation after she fell ill and awaited test results for the new coronavirus, and authorities cancelled school in Ontario, the most populous province, through April 5 to limit the spread of the outbreak.
Credit: HuffPost Canada - Published < > Embed
News video: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Goes Into Self-Isolation Over COVID-19

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Goes Into Self-Isolation Over COVID-19 00:53

 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has gone into self-isolation following the news his wife, Sophie, is undergoing a test for COVID-19.

