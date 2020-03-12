Taiwan says travelers from Europe to undergo quarantine
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () Taiwan will from March 17 require travelers from countries in Europe's Schengen border-free travel zone as well as Britain and Ireland to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival to control the spread of the coronavirus, its government said on Saturday.
Airlines are capping airfare fees as Americans scramble to return to the U.S. after President Trump announced the travel ban from Europe amid coronavirus fears. American Airlines says travelers will pay no more than $900 to return to the U.S.