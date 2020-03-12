Taiwan says travelers from Europe to undergo quarantine

Global  

Taiwan will from March 17 require travelers from countries in Europe's Schengen border-free travel zone as well as Britain and Ireland to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival to control the spread of the coronavirus, its government said on Saturday.
