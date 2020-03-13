|
Masters Postponed Indefinitely; Boston Marathon Put Off
Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
The 2020 Masters Tournament — one of golf’s four major championship events — was postponed indefinitely Friday due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“Unfortunately, the ever-increasing risks associated with the widespread Coronavirus COVID-19 have led us to a decision that undoubtedly will be disappointing to many, although...
