Coronavirus crisis delays start of Netanyahu corruption trial
Sunday, 15 March 2020 (
7 hours ago)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial was delayed on Sunday for two months, until May, due to the coronavirus crisis.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
3 hours ago < > Embed
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday proposed an "emergency government" to tackle the coronavirus crisis, after his corruption trial was delayed for two months due to the outbreak. David Doyle reports. Coronavirus delays Netanyahu corruption trial 01:30
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Netanyahu's corruption trial date set The corruption trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will start on March 17, two weeks after Israel holds its third national election in less than a year, the Justice Ministry has said... Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:52 Published on February 18, 2020
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this