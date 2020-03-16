'We are at war': France imposes lockdown to combat virus
Monday, 16 March 2020 () French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered stringent restrictions on people's movement to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and said the army would be drafted in to help move the sick to hospitals.
In a somber address to the nation, French President Emmanuel Macron said that from Tuesday midday people in France should stay at home unless it was to buy groceries, travel to work, exercise or for medical care. This report produced by Chris Dignam.