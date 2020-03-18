US-Taliban Peace Deal: First Step Towards Lasting Peace – OpEd

As historically all the successful peace processes have been full of misunderstandings so the recent US-Taliban peace agreement doesn’t seem like seize up, it is just a first step to achieve the lasting peace. After the eighteen years or more, the United States and the Taliban reached an agreement aimed at ending the most ...



Recent related videos from verified sources Peace Corps Operations Are Halted, Evacuations Carried Out Due to Coronavirus



Peace Corps Operations Are Halted, Evacuations Carried Out Due to Coronavirus The organization announced the temporary suspension and plans for evacuations on Sunday. Peace Corps director Judy.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:06 Published 4 days ago Afghanistan-Taliban talks at risk as unrest continues



There have been nearly 80 attacks in Afghanistan since the US and the Taliban signed a peace deal a week ago. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:48 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Pompeo to sign historic U.S.-Taliban peace deal State Secretary Mike Pompeo is poised to oversee the signing of a historic peace agreement that could end the country’s longest war. Pompeo will stand...

CBS News 2 days ago



US sticks to promise, begins troop withdrawal from Afghanistan KABUL: The US on Tuesday began the first phase of a troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, a key Taliban condition prior to signing an historic peace deal on...

WorldNews 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this