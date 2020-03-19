Up to 20,000 UK military personnel to go on standby for coronavirus

Global  

Reuters Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Up to 20,000 British military service personnel will be put on standby to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak, the defence ministry said on Thursday.
News video: Evacuation Plans and a ‘Shadow Government’ Are Among Top Secret Military Measures on Standby Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Evacuation Plans and a ‘Shadow Government’ Are Among Top Secret Military Measures on Standby Amid Coronavirus Outbreak 01:10

 Did you know there are top secret military plans that can evacuate leadership from Washington, D.C. or even install a shadow government if necessary? Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

